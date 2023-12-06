Equipping the Corps - S3 E5 L-MADIS Logistics with Courtney Moore

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77754" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

PM GBAD fields and sustains fully integrated ground to air defense solutions that detect, track, defend and defeat the enemies’ air threat that seek to harm or kill Marines and other high value assets. ON this episode, Morgan chats with Courtney Moore, a logistician for Light Marine Air-Defense Integrated System.



The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.



Show notes: