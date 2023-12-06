Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equipping the Corps - S3 E5 L-MADIS Logistics with Courtney Moore

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Audio by James Van Meer 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    PM GBAD fields and sustains fully integrated ground to air defense solutions that detect, track, defend and defeat the enemies’ air threat that seek to harm or kill Marines and other high value assets. ON this episode, Morgan chats with Courtney Moore, a logistician for Light Marine Air-Defense Integrated System.

    The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.

    Show notes:

    Logistics
    MADIS
    L-MADIS
    Equipping the Corps

