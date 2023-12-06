Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 86 Meade High School Homeland Security Signature Program Part II

    12.06.2023

    Audio by Gloriann Martin 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we discuss Meade High School's Homeland Security Signature Program with some of their participating students.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 09:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77751
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110031897.mp3
    Length: 00:27:34
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 86 Meade High School Homeland Security Signature Program Part II, by Gloriann Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Homeland Security
    Fort Meade
    NASA
    NSA
    Meade High School
    Fort Meade Declassified

