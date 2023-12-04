Marketplace is the new way the Army manages talent matching unit and Soldier preferences with the needs of the Army. Recently, the Marketplace Integration Team of the Reserve Personnel Management Directorate conducted two pilots of the Reserve Marketplace. Listen in as Lt. Col. Karey Speten and Maj. C. Jason Wright join host LTC Allie Scott to discuss what they’ve learned.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 11:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77747
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110030915.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:54
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Your Personnel File – Episode 23: Reserve Marketplace, by Maria McClure, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT