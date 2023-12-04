Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your Personnel File – Episode 23: Reserve Marketplace

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Audio by Maria McClure 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Marketplace is the new way the Army manages talent matching unit and Soldier preferences with the needs of the Army. Recently, the Marketplace Integration Team of the Reserve Personnel Management Directorate conducted two pilots of the Reserve Marketplace. Listen in as Lt. Col. Karey Speten and Maj. C. Jason Wright join host LTC Allie Scott to discuss what they’ve learned.

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 11:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77747
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110030915.mp3
    Length: 00:31:54
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Marketplace
    HRC

