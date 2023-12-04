The Rolling Hills Disc Golf Course is the largest Disc Golf course in Germany located in Bldg. 8888 on Wetzel Kaserne.
Download the U-Disc app on your phone to see the whole course. If you have questions, come by the Pro Shop at the course to talk to the staff or for more information visit baumholder.armymwr.com or kaiserslautern.armymwr.com
This work, Rolling Hills Golf Course- Disc Golf Spot, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS
