    Rolling Hills Golf Course- Disc Golf Spot

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.06.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Rolling Hills Disc Golf Course is the largest Disc Golf course in Germany located in Bldg. 8888 on Wetzel Kaserne.

    Download the U-Disc app on your phone to see the whole course. If you have questions, come by the Pro Shop at the course to talk to the staff or for more information visit baumholder.armymwr.com or kaiserslautern.armymwr.com

    This work, Rolling Hills Golf Course- Disc Golf Spot, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Disc Golf
    Spot
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    Rolling Hills Golf Course

