A 15 second spot produced by AFN Kaiserslautern Interns about the upcoming karate classes.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 05:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77739
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110030423.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Karate Spot, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT