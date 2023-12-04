KMC News Update - Holiday and New Year Financial Readiness

Gary Strong, Army Community Service Financial Readiness Specialist, speaks on how the holidays can be planned out financial and how to prepare for the New Year. (U.S. Army News Update by SGT Kevin Henderson)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 03:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77732
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110030292.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
