    KMC News Update - Holiday and New Year Financial Readiness

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.06.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Gary Strong, Army Community Service Financial Readiness Specialist, speaks on how the holidays can be planned out financial and how to prepare for the New Year. (U.S. Army News Update by SGT Kevin Henderson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 03:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Financial
    Holiday
    Christmas
    New Years
    Army
    December

