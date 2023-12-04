Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MG Wasmund Holiday Message for AFN Radio

    MG Wasmund Holiday Message for AFN Radio

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    12.04.2023

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, Commanding General of Southern European Task Force - Africa and Senior Responsible Officer, delivers a holiday message for the Vicenza Military Community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 05:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77724
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110028112.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG Wasmund Holiday Message for AFN Radio, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Holiday Message
    AFN Vicenza
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT