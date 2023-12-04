VICENZA, Italy - Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, Commanding General of Southern European Task Force - Africa and Senior Responsible Officer, delivers a holiday message for the Vicenza Military Community.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 05:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77724
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110028112.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MG Wasmund Holiday Message for AFN Radio, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT