Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    207th MI BDE Holiday Message for AFN Radio

    207th MI BDE Holiday Message for AFN Radio

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    12.04.2023

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - COL Skells, his command team and spouses deliver a holiday message to the Vicenza Military Community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 05:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77723
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110028111.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 207th MI BDE Holiday Message for AFN Radio, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    207th
    AFN Vicenza
    207th MI BDE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT