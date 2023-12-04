Radio spot for the NEX and NMCRS promotion. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Byrne)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 03:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77714
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110028012.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Bahrain - NEX Promotion, by PO2 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT