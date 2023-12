Marine Minute: JPMRC

I’M LANCE CORPORAL JOSHUA MUNSEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE



MARINES WITH THIRD LITTORAL COMBAT TEAM, THIRD MARINE LITTORAL REGIMENT AND SOLDIERS WITH TWENTY-FIFTTH INFANTRY DIVISION CONDUCT THE JOINT PACIFIC MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER EXERCISE AT POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA FROM NOVEMBER FIRST THROUGH THE TENTH.



THE J-P-M-R-C IS THE NEWEST COMBAT TRAINING CENTER OF THE U.S. ARMY; SPECIFICALLY CRAFTED TO CULTIVATE READINESS IN THE ENVIRONMENTS AND CONDITIONS WHERE OUR FORCES ARE LIKELY TO OPERATE.



J-P-M-R-C TWENTY-FOUR-TAC-ZERO-ONE INVOLVES MORE THAN FIFTY-THREE-HUNDRED PARTICIPANTS, COMPRISED OF MEMBERS FROM BRANCHES OF THE U.S. JOINT FORCE, AS WELL AS REPRESENTATIVES FROM NEW ZEALAND, THE UNITED KINGDOM, INDONESIA, AND THAILAND.



MARINES WITH MEDIUM TILTROTOR SQUADRON TWO-SIX-EIGHT WITH THE FIRST MARINE AIRCRAFT WING, JOIN FORCES WITH U.S. AIRMEN FROM THE FORTY-FIRST AIRLIFT SQUADRON, ENGAGING IN COORDINATED FLIGHTS IN DIVERSE FORMATIONS.



THE TWO-WEEK TRAINING EXERCISE MARKS SEVERAL MILESTONES, INCLUDING THE LARGEST AIRDROP IN HAWAI‘I.



AND THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE.

FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS, GO TO MARINES. MIL