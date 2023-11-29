Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20231129-AFN-Bahrain-Report

    BAHRAIN

    11.27.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Two-minute newscast covering the Combined Maritime Forces Young Leaders Program and Tobacco Cessation Month on Wellness Wednesday. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20231129-AFN-Bahrain-Report, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    bahrain beat

