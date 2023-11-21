Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Audio- Air National Guard Band of the South and Midwest play at Furman University

    Audio- Air National Guard Band of the South and Midwest play at Furman University

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Patterson 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force 566th Air National Guard Band of the Midwest and 572nd Air National Guard Band play at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina, June 29, 2023. The Band played as part of an on going weekly concert series at the university. The event attracted a crowd of approximately 500 current students, alumni, and local veterans. This community event gave airmen the opportunity to spread patriotism and connect with local members of the community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 07:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77695
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110023823.mp3
    Length: 00:10:07
    Genre Blues
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Audio- Air National Guard Band of the South and Midwest play at Furman University, by SSgt Kaylee Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TN
    ANG
    BAND
    572ND
    134ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT