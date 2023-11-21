Audio- Air National Guard Band of the South and Midwest play at Furman University

U.S. Air Force 566th Air National Guard Band of the Midwest and 572nd Air National Guard Band play at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina, June 29, 2023. The Band played as part of an on going weekly concert series at the university. The event attracted a crowd of approximately 500 current students, alumni, and local veterans. This community event gave airmen the opportunity to spread patriotism and connect with local members of the community.