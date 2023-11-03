Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: November 03, 2023

    Pacific Pulse: November 03, 2023

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    11.02.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse- In Japan, The Yokota Commissary welcomed U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, officials from the Japanese Government, and Japanese Fishermen to host the ribbon cutting ceremony unveiling a new partnership; In Guam, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy searched for and rescued three missing divers near Santa Rosa Banks; In The Republic of Korea, the 8th Fighter Wing began participation in the Vigilant Defense 24 combined training.

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 19:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    This work, Pacific Pulse: November 03, 2023, by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    News
    Japan
    Pacific
    USAF
    USFJ
    Indopacom

