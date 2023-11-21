Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - National Guard Birthday and History of the Ga. Guard

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Audio by Pfc. Chasity Williams 

    Georgia National Guard

    In this episode, host Pfc. Chasity Williams is joined by Maj. William Carraway, historian for the Georgia National Guard to discuss the significance of the National Guard's birthday, the origins of the Georgia Guard, and how studying military history benefits leaders of all ranks.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 18:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77691
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110022585.mp3
    Length: 00:20:24
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - National Guard Birthday and History of the Ga. Guard, by PFC Chasity Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Podcast
    National Guard Birthday
    History
    Army
    National Guard

