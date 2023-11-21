Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - National Guard Birthday and History of the Ga. Guard

In this episode, host Pfc. Chasity Williams is joined by Maj. William Carraway, historian for the Georgia National Guard to discuss the significance of the National Guard's birthday, the origins of the Georgia Guard, and how studying military history benefits leaders of all ranks.