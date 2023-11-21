188th Wing Podcast - Ep.2

Welcome to another compelling episode of the 188th Wing Podcast! In this edition, we are honored to feature Command Chief Master Sergeant Scott Manamon, who shares invaluable insights on fostering a culture of innovation and prioritizing the well-being of our Airmen. Joining him for this engaging conversation are Captain Tracy Mankins, Staff Sergeant Zach Grounds, and Master Sergeant Chauncey Reed. Together, they explore the importance of cultivating an innovative mindset within the 188th Wing and delve into the various ways the welfare of our dedicated Airmen contributes to this mindset. Don't miss this enlightening discussion on leadership, innovation, and the commitment to our military community.