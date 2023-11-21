Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    188th Wing Podcast - Ep.2

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Chauncey Reed 

    188th Wing

    Welcome to another compelling episode of the 188th Wing Podcast! In this edition, we are honored to feature Command Chief Master Sergeant Scott Manamon, who shares invaluable insights on fostering a culture of innovation and prioritizing the well-being of our Airmen. Joining him for this engaging conversation are Captain Tracy Mankins, Staff Sergeant Zach Grounds, and Master Sergeant Chauncey Reed. Together, they explore the importance of cultivating an innovative mindset within the 188th Wing and delve into the various ways the welfare of our dedicated Airmen contributes to this mindset. Don't miss this enlightening discussion on leadership, innovation, and the commitment to our military community.

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 14:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:40:23
    Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US
    This work, 188th Wing Podcast - Ep.2, by MSgt Chauncey Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Arkansas National Guard
    Innovation
    188th Wing
    Ebbing

