In this episode we chat with the Air National Guard Command First Sergeant and Career Field Manager, Chief Master Sgt. Aaron Dent. Chief Dent imparts his knowledge and experience in the First Sergeant career field and shares his philosophy on the culture of today’s Airman. Mentorship, empowerment and trusting in and relying on your fellow Airmen in today’s total force.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 08:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77676
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110021069.mp3
|Length:
|01:00:45
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chevrons - Ep 030 - Run Until Tackled, by Timothy Sandland
