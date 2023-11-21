Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chevrons - Ep 030 - Run Until Tackled

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this episode we chat with the Air National Guard Command First Sergeant and Career Field Manager, Chief Master Sgt. Aaron Dent. Chief Dent imparts his knowledge and experience in the First Sergeant career field and shares his philosophy on the culture of today’s Airman. Mentorship, empowerment and trusting in and relying on your fellow Airmen in today’s total force.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    TAGS

    First Sergeant
    diamond
    mentorship
    empowerment
    1SG
    CFM

