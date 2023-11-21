This 15 second radio spot is advertising the AFN Go app which is available for download through the apple App Store or Google Play Store.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 04:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77671
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110020838.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Go Spot, by A1C Jessica Heaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT