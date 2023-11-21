Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CORPS TALK: A Great Time and Place to be an Engineer (S04, E02)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Audio by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    In the latest episode of Corps Talk, hosts James Walker and Maj. Tony Funkhouser have an engaging chat with Norfolk District's own Abbe Preddy and Holly Berckenhoff. They dive into Abbe and Holly's inspiring career paths, from their academic days to playing pivotal roles in U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects.

    Tune in to hear how these two up-and-coming professionals gained valuable experience and unexpected levels of expertise, contributing to the Norfolk District's mission to provide innovated engineering solutions some of the nation's toughest challenges.

    You don't want to miss this insightful episode!

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 21:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:44:19
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    TAGS

    USACE
    Engineering
    Norfolk
    Chesapeake Bay
    Engineering Careers

