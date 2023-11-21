CORPS TALK: A Great Time and Place to be an Engineer (S04, E02)

In the latest episode of Corps Talk, hosts James Walker and Maj. Tony Funkhouser have an engaging chat with Norfolk District's own Abbe Preddy and Holly Berckenhoff. They dive into Abbe and Holly's inspiring career paths, from their academic days to playing pivotal roles in U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects.



Tune in to hear how these two up-and-coming professionals gained valuable experience and unexpected levels of expertise, contributing to the Norfolk District's mission to provide innovated engineering solutions some of the nation's toughest challenges.



You don't want to miss this insightful episode!