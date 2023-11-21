Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DINFOS Live Episode 30: Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall

    DINFOS Live Episode 30: Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Audio by Maj. David Murphy 

    Defense Media Activity - Proper         

    On episode 30 of DINFOS Live, our first ever on-the-road edition of the show, broadcasting direct from Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall we talk to JBMHH Public Affairs Chief Sherry Kuiper and her command information chief, Pamela Kulokas. They will talk to us about the unique aspects of the communication mission at JBMHH and how the lessons learned at DINFOS have helped enable that mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 15:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77663
    Filename: 2311/DOD_110020001.mp3
    Length: 00:26:38
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DINFOS Live Episode 30: Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, by Maj. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interview
    live
    Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall
    Conmy Hall
    DINFOS Live

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT