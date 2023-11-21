On episode 30 of DINFOS Live, our first ever on-the-road edition of the show, broadcasting direct from Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall we talk to JBMHH Public Affairs Chief Sherry Kuiper and her command information chief, Pamela Kulokas. They will talk to us about the unique aspects of the communication mission at JBMHH and how the lessons learned at DINFOS have helped enable that mission.
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 15:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77663
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110020001.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:38
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DINFOS Live Episode 30: Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, by Maj. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT