    Ready, Set, Airlift! - Ep. 2 Command Chief Takesha Williams

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Audio by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    In our second episode, we sit down with 433 AW Command Chief Takesha Williams for her perspective on the unit's readiness, and guidance for all enlisted Airmen looking to advance their careers. Plus, the Wing CC's holiday message for all Alamo Wing members.

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77660
    Filename: 2311/DOD_110019419.mp3
    Length: 00:21:44
    Artist 433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs
    Year 2023
    Genre Government/News
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)

    TAGS

    433rd Airlift Wing
    Alamo Wing
    433AW
    Airlift Podast

