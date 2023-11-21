Ready, Set, Airlift! - Ep. 2 Command Chief Takesha Williams

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77660" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In our second episode, we sit down with 433 AW Command Chief Takesha Williams for her perspective on the unit's readiness, and guidance for all enlisted Airmen looking to advance their careers. Plus, the Wing CC's holiday message for all Alamo Wing members.