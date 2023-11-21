Ready, Set, Airlift! - Ep. 2 Command Chief Takesha Williams

In our second episode, we sit down with 433 AW Command Chief Takesha Williams for her perspective on the unit's readiness, and guidance for all enlisted Airmen looking to advance their careers. Plus, the Wing CC's holiday message for all Alamo Wing members.
