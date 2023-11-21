U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Ferrario, the 169th Fighter Wing commander, speaks about his priorities and important updates for Swamp Fox Airmen in the South Carolina Air National Guard during the Fox Chatter podcast.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 10:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77658
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110019398.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:28
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Chatter - Episode 3, by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
