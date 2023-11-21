Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Review: Climate change threatens NATO’s readiness and resilience at sea

    NATO Review: Climate change threatens NATO’s readiness and resilience at sea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    11.30.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    Natochannel           

    NATO’s 2022 Strategic Concept defines climate change as a “crisis and a threat multiplier”, but what does that actually mean for NATO’s ability to deter and defend? At the NATO Summit in Brussels in 2021, Allies agreed to put climate change at the top of NATO’s agenda, endeavouring to become the leading international organisation when it comes to understanding and adapting to the impact of this epochal phenomenon on security. The new Strategic Concept, which was agreed at the 2022 Madrid Summit, reaffirmed this commitment. Since then, NATO has produced several flagship reports on the topic, which show how the effects of climate change have profound impacts on everyday life. However, there is still a strong need to explore how climate change affects NATO operations across different domains.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 09:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77656
    Filename: 2311/DOD_110019333.mp3
    Length: 00:12:46
    Genre Blues
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nato

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT