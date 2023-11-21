Be vigilant and protect sensitive information with operational security. (U.S. Army Audio by SGT Kevin Henderson)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 07:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77647
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110019112.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commercial Spot - Operational security (15 sec), by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT