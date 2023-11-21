EFMP 101 Orientation Radio Spot (30 sec)

Ramstein’s Military & Family Readiness Center EFMP 101 orientation is around the corner. This will be February 8th from 11 a.m.to 12 p.m. Reservations are required. (U.S. Army audio by Tamillyah Jo)
Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 07:08
Category:
|Newscasts
Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
