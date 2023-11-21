Thinking Inside the Box-The Gauntlet EP09: Fighting the Barasu Trench

“Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet” brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.
Host, Capt. Seth Revetta shares an episode from our Panther team Observer, Coach, Trainers where Capt. John Bolen explains why the National training Center built a trench in the middle of the Mojave Desert outside the town of Barasu. Listen as he interviews leaders from 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment to find out how they prepared for and fought in the training town and its trench.
Recommended Resources:
FM 3-90 Tactics:
https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN38160-FM_3-90-000-WEB-1.pdf
Operations Group milsuite page
https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group (CAC Required)
To stay updated with the latest video from Operations Group, NTC Observer, Coach / Trainers, be sure to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch. Stay tuned for more episode in the future.
Thinking Inside the Box Podcast at
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thinking-inside-the-box-the-gauntlet/id1683599562
Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet | Podcast on Spotify
Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet | Podcasts on Audible | Audible.com
We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc.
Follow us on Facebook to see more from Operations Group, NTC
https://www.facebook.com/operationsgroupntc
Visit us at our Official Unit Webpage:
https://home.army.mil/irwin/units-tenants/ntc-operations-group
“Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center.
Episode hosted by Capt. Seth Revetta and edited by Annette Pritt
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 17:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77627
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110017901.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:18
|Artist
|Fort Irwin Operations Group
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Thinking Inside the Box-The Gauntlet EP09: Fighting the Barasu Trench, by Annette Pritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT