Thinking Inside the Box-The Gauntlet EP09: Fighting the Barasu Trench

“Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet” brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.



Host, Capt. Seth Revetta shares an episode from our Panther team Observer, Coach, Trainers where Capt. John Bolen explains why the National training Center built a trench in the middle of the Mojave Desert outside the town of Barasu. Listen as he interviews leaders from 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment to find out how they prepared for and fought in the training town and its trench.



“Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center.



Episode hosted by Capt. Seth Revetta and edited by Annette Pritt