Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thinking Inside the Box-The Gauntlet EP09: Fighting the Barasu Trench

    Thinking Inside the Box-The Gauntlet EP09: Fighting the Barasu Trench

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Audio by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    “Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet” brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.

    Host, Capt. Seth Revetta shares an episode from our Panther team Observer, Coach, Trainers where Capt. John Bolen explains why the National training Center built a trench in the middle of the Mojave Desert outside the town of Barasu. Listen as he interviews leaders from 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment to find out how they prepared for and fought in the training town and its trench.

    Recommended Resources:
    FM 3-90 Tactics:
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN38160-FM_3-90-000-WEB-1.pdf

    Operations Group milsuite page
    https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group (CAC Required)

    To stay updated with the latest video from Operations Group, NTC Observer, Coach / Trainers, be sure to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch. Stay tuned for more episode in the future.

    Thinking Inside the Box Podcast at
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thinking-inside-the-box-the-gauntlet/id1683599562
    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet | Podcast on Spotify
    Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet | Podcasts on Audible | Audible.com

    We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc.

    Follow us on Facebook to see more from Operations Group, NTC
    https://www.facebook.com/operationsgroupntc

    Visit us at our Official Unit Webpage:
    https://home.army.mil/irwin/units-tenants/ntc-operations-group

    “Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center.

    Episode hosted by Capt. Seth Revetta and edited by Annette Pritt

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 17:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77627
    Filename: 2311/DOD_110017901.mp3
    Length: 00:22:18
    Artist Fort Irwin Operations Group
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thinking Inside the Box-The Gauntlet EP09: Fighting the Barasu Trench, by Annette Pritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    trench
    Trends
    Army Readiness
    Army Lessons Learned
    Lead Train Win
    Barasu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT