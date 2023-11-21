Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Youth Sports Wall Climbing & Swim Clinic Spot

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.28.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A spot about the Wall Climbing and Swimming Clinic in 2024. The Wall Climbing Clinic will be the first of its kind hosted on Ramstein and and the Swimming Clinic will be expanded upon to reach more youth in the Baumholder community.

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 10:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Youth Sports Wall Climbing & Swim Clinic Spot, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

