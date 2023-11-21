Youth Sports Wall Climbing & Swim Clinic Spot

A spot about the Wall Climbing and Swimming Clinic in 2024. The Wall Climbing Clinic will be the first of its kind hosted on Ramstein and and the Swimming Clinic will be expanded upon to reach more youth in the Baumholder community.
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 10:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77622
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110017538.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
