KMC Onstage - New Year’s Eve Cabaret Spot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77621" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

A spot about KMC Onstage's first-ever New Year’s Eve Cabaret Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the KMC Onstage Studio, Bldg. 3109 on Daenner Kaserne. Tickets are available on Webtrac or through the KMC Onstage Box Office or at the Kleber Java Café. Find more information at kaiserslautern.armymwr.com.