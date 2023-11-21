Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Onstage - New Year’s Eve Cabaret Spot

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.29.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A spot about KMC Onstage's first-ever New Year’s Eve Cabaret Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the KMC Onstage Studio, Bldg. 3109 on Daenner Kaserne. Tickets are available on Webtrac or through the KMC Onstage Box Office or at the Kleber Java Café. Find more information at kaiserslautern.armymwr.com.

