The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 26: United States v. Hasan (C.A.A.F 2023) (Part 3)

In this final part, we conclude our analysis of the CAAF's decision in United States v. Hasan. This episode addresses the SJA's role in providing Article 34 advice, ACCA's decision to not recuse itself, and MAJ Hasan's continued self representation during the post-trial phase. Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School on Facebook (tjaglcs), LinkedIn (tjaglcs), or visit our website for more resources at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp You can also connect directly with the Criminal Law Department on Facebook (tjaglcs_crimlaw) or Instagram (tjaglcs_crimlaw)