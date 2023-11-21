Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TFNewscast_29NOV23

    JAPAN

    11.29.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Vazquez 

    AFN Sasebo

    231129-N-AZ382-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 29, 2023)
    A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo, the Eagle, reporting on the freedom of navigation operation that the USS Hopper (DDG 70) completed near the Paracel Islands on Nov 23, 2023, to assert navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Vazquez.)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 22:22
    Category: Newscasts
