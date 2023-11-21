231129-N-AZ382-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 29, 2023)
A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo, the Eagle, reporting on the freedom of navigation operation that the USS Hopper (DDG 70) completed near the Paracel Islands on Nov 23, 2023, to assert navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Vazquez.)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 22:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77608
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110016887.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Radio Newscast
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TFNewscast_29NOV23, by PO2 Joseph Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
