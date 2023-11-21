Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby Gaggle Aboard Air Force One En Route to Marietta, GA
Air Force One
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 18:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77604
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110016559.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:36
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and John Kirby Gaggle Aboard Air Force One, by Stephanie Beverly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT