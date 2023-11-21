Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy DFMWR Recreation Specialist outlines 2023 opening of Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

    Fort McCoy DFMWR Recreation Specialist outlines 2023 opening of Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Recreational Specialist Alex Karis with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation describes plans Nov. 28, 2023, for the 2023-2024 season at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Karis discusses the ski area opening, preparations for the opening, how the success at the area the past two seasons have made Whitetail a winter destination, and much more. (Audio and Interview by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 17:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77603
    Filename: 2311/DOD_110016464.mp3
    Length: 00:13:02
    Artist Alex Karis
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy DFMWR Recreation Specialist outlines 2023 opening of Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Pine View Recreation Area
    Fort McCoy DFMWR
    Army outdoor recreation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT