Recreational Specialist Alex Karis with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation describes plans Nov. 28, 2023, for the 2023-2024 season at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Karis discusses the ski area opening, preparations for the opening, how the success at the area the past two seasons have made Whitetail a winter destination, and much more. (Audio and Interview by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 17:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77603
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110016464.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:02
|Artist
|Alex Karis
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy DFMWR Recreation Specialist outlines 2023 opening of Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT