Fort McCoy leader speaks to workforce during October 2023 townhall meeting

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon speaks to installation workforce members Oct. 26, 2023, during a town hall meeting in building 60 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Cantlon was introducing himself to the workforce and more. Town hall meetings like these are regularly held by Fort McCoy Garrison leadership to discuss the latest updates within the garrison on policies and procedures as well as other important news. Cantlon was one of several leaders to speak during the town hall. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    town hall meeting
    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Cameron Cantlon
    Fort McCoy Garrison

