Fort McCoy leader speaks to workforce during October 2023 townhall meeting

Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon speaks to installation workforce members Oct. 26, 2023, during a town hall meeting in building 60 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Cantlon was introducing himself to the workforce and more. Town hall meetings like these are regularly held by Fort McCoy Garrison leadership to discuss the latest updates within the garrison on policies and procedures as well as other important news. Cantlon was one of several leaders to speak during the town hall. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|10.26.2023
|11.28.2023 14:06
|Newscasts
|77601
|2311/DOD_110016250.mp3
|00:01:31
|Cameron Cantlon
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|1
|0
|0
