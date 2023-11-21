Welcome to another episode of Blacksnake Bytes! In this episode we interview a panel of three first sergeants that answer questions from Airmen around the 122nd Fighter Wing. A special duty position that monitors each Airman's health and morale. As members of the triad these first sergeants go into detail about the mission, vision, and their job taking care of each Airmen. The unique perspective gives you a behind the scenes look at what an Air Force First Sergeant gets done in a drill weekend. Guided by the Air Force standards, Commander's intent and AFI 36-2113 their job is people and everyone is their business. Share and enjoy the episode!
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 12:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77599
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110016111.mp3
|Length:
|00:58:00
|Artist
|122nd Fighter Wing
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|47
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 8 - First Sergeant Panel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Guard Bureau
Department of the Air Force
LEAVE A COMMENT