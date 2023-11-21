Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 8 - First Sergeant Panel

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Welcome to another episode of Blacksnake Bytes! In this episode we interview a panel of three first sergeants that answer questions from Airmen around the 122nd Fighter Wing. A special duty position that monitors each Airman's health and morale. As members of the triad these first sergeants go into detail about the mission, vision, and their job taking care of each Airmen. The unique perspective gives you a behind the scenes look at what an Air Force First Sergeant gets done in a drill weekend. Guided by the Air Force standards, Commander's intent and AFI 36-2113 their job is people and everyone is their business. Share and enjoy the episode!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 12:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77599
    Filename: 2311/DOD_110016111.mp3
    Length: 00:58:00
    Artist 122nd Fighter Wing
    Genre Podcast
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US
    Hometown: FORT WAYNE, IN, US
    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    National Guard Bureau

    Department of the Air Force

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    First Sergeant
    122nd Fighter Wing

