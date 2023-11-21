Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC News Update - Mass Warning Notification System and Air Force Recruitment Change

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.28.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Michael Harris, Emergency Manager specialist for the US Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz, talks about the Mass Warning Notification System and how the community can sign up. MSgt Joshua Cherry speaks about the new age change for people to join the Air force (U.S. Army News Update by SGT Kevin Henderson)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 09:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC News Update - Mass Warning Notification System and Air Force Recruitment Change, by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    News
    Recruitment
    Garrison
    Air Force
    Emergency Notifications

