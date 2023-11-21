KMC News Update - Mass Warning Notification System and Air Force Recruitment Change

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77596" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Michael Harris, Emergency Manager specialist for the US Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz, talks about the Mass Warning Notification System and how the community can sign up. MSgt Joshua Cherry speaks about the new age change for people to join the Air force (U.S. Army News Update by SGT Kevin Henderson)