Michael Harris, Emergency Manager specialist for the US Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz, talks about the Mass Warning Notification System and how the community can sign up. MSgt Joshua Cherry speaks about the new age change for people to join the Air force (U.S. Army News Update by SGT Kevin Henderson)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 09:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77596
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110015737.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC News Update - Mass Warning Notification System and Air Force Recruitment Change, by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT