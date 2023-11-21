Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Self-Help Facilities

    Self-Help Facilities

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    11.27.2023

    Audio by Spc. Emma Roberts 

    AFN Bavaria

    Informational radio commercial on the self-help facilities in USAG Bavaria

    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 10:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
    AFN
    Self Help
    USAG Bavaria

