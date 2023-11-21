Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History - Episode 4 - "Plumb Crazy at Plumb Point pt.1"

    Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History - Episode 4 - "Plumb Crazy at Plumb Point pt.1"

    MD, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2023

    Audio by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    The History of Plumb Point and Quarters One is emblematic of the effects the establishment of Aberdeen Proving Ground had on the landscapes, people, and industries of Harford County. Long held tracts and family names familiar in Harford County would give way to the urgent needs of a country bracing for entrance into World War I.

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 16:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:27:20
    Artist Sean Kief and Susan Thompson
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Army
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    APG
    Sean Kief
    Susan Thompson
    Plumb Point

