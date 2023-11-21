Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History - Episode 4 - "Plumb Crazy at Plumb Point pt.1"

The History of Plumb Point and Quarters One is emblematic of the effects the establishment of Aberdeen Proving Ground had on the landscapes, people, and industries of Harford County. Long held tracts and family names familiar in Harford County would give way to the urgent needs of a country bracing for entrance into World War I.