The History of Plumb Point and Quarters One is emblematic of the effects the establishment of Aberdeen Proving Ground had on the landscapes, people, and industries of Harford County. Long held tracts and family names familiar in Harford County would give way to the urgent needs of a country bracing for entrance into World War I.
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2023 16:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77590
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110014760.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:20
|Artist
|Sean Kief and Susan Thompson
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History - Episode 4 - "Plumb Crazy at Plumb Point pt.1", by Sean Kief, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT