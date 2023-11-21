Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Office of Special Needs EFMP Podcast: Exceptional Family Member Program Standardization – Respite Care Enhancements

    Office of Special Needs EFMP Podcast: Exceptional Family Member Program Standardization – Respite Care Enhancements

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn how respite care has been standardized across the services and what that means for families. Find out what changes were made, the new process for determining eligibility and what branches will be impacted the most. Respite care provides caregivers a temporary break by giving them the opportunity to put their family member in someone else’s care.
    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Tomeshia Barnes from the Office of Special Needs.
    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/special-needs/efmp/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.
    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback. You may also share feedback on the EFMP program through the EFMP feedback form: https://public.militaryonesource.mil/efmpfeedback.

    The Office of Special Needs EFMP Podcast series from Military OneSource is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 13:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77583
    Filename: 2311/DOD_110014485.mp3
    Length: 00:13:41
    Album Office of Special Needs EFMP Podcast
    Track # 17
    Year 2023
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Office of Special Needs EFMP Podcast: Exceptional Family Member Program Standardization – Respite Care Enhancements, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    military
    caregiver
    EFMP
    military onesource
    respite care

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT