Office of Special Needs EFMP Podcast: Exceptional Family Member Program Standardization – CONUS Assignment Coordination Enhancements

Learn about enhancements to the Exceptional Family Member Program assignment coordination process and how military families can benefit from these changes. During EFMP assignment coordination, medical and military personnel departments work with service members and families to coordinate assignments and ensure that the special medical and educational needs of family members are considered.

Host Bruce Moody speaks with Tomeshia Barnes, associate director, Office of Special Needs.

Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/special-needs/efmp/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.

Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



