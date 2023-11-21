Office of Special Needs EFMP Podcast: Exceptional Family Member Program Standardization — Identification and Enrollment

Learn about recent enhancements to the Exceptional Family Member Program identification and enrollment process for military families with special medical and/or educational needs. These enhancements are a result of an updated EFMP policy that ensures consistency across the services.

Host Bruce Moody speaks with Tomeshia Barnes of the Defense Department Office of Special Needs about the process and what the changes mean for families. This podcast is the second in a series that delves into each of the areas of EFMP that have been enhanced.

Visit Military OneSource at: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/special-needs/efmp/ to learn about EFMP resources and support available for service members and families.

Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



