    Suicide and DUI Prevention KMC Update

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.27.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A KMC Update about suicide prevention during the holidays. It speaks about how to help someone in need. It also speaks on DUI's in Germany, the local limit, and consequences of getting a DUI in Germany as an American.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 08:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77576
    Filename: 2311/DOD_110013947.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide and DUI Prevention KMC Update, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    AFN
    DUI Prevention
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    KMC Update

