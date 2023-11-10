Pacific Pulse: November 10, 2023

On this Pacific Pulse: the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH-19) made a visit to the capital of the Marshall Islands during Pacific Partnership 24-1; U.S. Marines and service members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force concluded the second phase of Resolute Dragon 23 in Japan; and Airmen from the U.S. Air Force’s 8th Fighter Wing and the Republic of Korea Air Force’s 38th Fighter Group participated in the seventh annual Friendship Day at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea.