    Pacific Pulse: November 10, 2023

    JAPAN

    11.10.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH-19) made a visit to the capital of the Marshall Islands during Pacific Partnership 24-1; U.S. Marines and service members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force concluded the second phase of Resolute Dragon 23 in Japan; and Airmen from the U.S. Air Force’s 8th Fighter Wing and the Republic of Korea Air Force’s 38th Fighter Group participated in the seventh annual Friendship Day at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.26.2023 22:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77555
    Filename: 2310/DOD_110013497.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: November 10, 2023, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    news
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

