231122-N-DO281-1002 - A radio spot informing listeners of the opportunity to have their pets take photos with Santa on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2023 11:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77551
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110013415.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO Pet Photos With Santa, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT