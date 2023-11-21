231122-N-DO281-1004 - A radio spot informing listeners of the holiday themed Jingle Bell Jog 4-miler on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2023 11:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77549
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110013413.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Jingle Bell Jog, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS
