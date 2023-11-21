Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-25 – Bettina Renz – “Was the Russian Invasion of Ukraine a Failure of Western Deterrence?"

    11.22.2023

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    In February 2022, many observers initially evaluated the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a failure of Western deterrence.That assessment was and is f lawed inasmuch as the West never articulated a clear strategy to deter such an invasion. Engaging with relevant conceptual debates about how deterrence works and relating this information to what the West did and did not do in the run-up to the invasion, this article shows that deterrence efforts were based on problematic assumptions about the Kremlin’s motivations. The study concludes with lessons for Western military and policy practitioners with the intention to enable better future thinking about how to deter Russia.

    Keywords: deterrence, Ukraine, Russia, Putin, NATO

    Read the article: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol53/iss4/8

    Full transcript: https://ssi.armywarcollege.edu/SSI-Media/Podcasts-Lectures-and-Panels/Decisive-Point-Podcast/mod/67380/player/582/audio/77539

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:09:41
    TAGS

    NATO
    deterrence
    Russia
    Ukraine
    Putin

