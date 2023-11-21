Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-25 – Bettina Renz – “Was the Russian Invasion of Ukraine a Failure of Western Deterrence?"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77539" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In February 2022, many observers initially evaluated the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a failure of Western deterrence.That assessment was and is f lawed inasmuch as the West never articulated a clear strategy to deter such an invasion. Engaging with relevant conceptual debates about how deterrence works and relating this information to what the West did and did not do in the run-up to the invasion, this article shows that deterrence efforts were based on problematic assumptions about the Kremlin’s motivations. The study concludes with lessons for Western military and policy practitioners with the intention to enable better future thinking about how to deter Russia.



Keywords: deterrence, Ukraine, Russia, Putin, NATO



Read the article: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol53/iss4/8



Full transcript: https://ssi.armywarcollege.edu/SSI-Media/Podcasts-Lectures-and-Panels/Decisive-Point-Podcast/mod/67380/player/582/audio/77539