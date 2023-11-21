Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equipping the Corps - S3 E4 LI2S-MC with Peggy Toth

    Equipping the Corps - S3 E4 LI2S-MC with Peggy Toth

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Audio by James Van Meer 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    On today’s episode, Morgan chats with Peggy Toth, the Program Manager for Logistics Integrated Information Solutions Marine Corps. For those who haven’t heard of LI2S-MC, they deliver and sustains Logistics Information Technology solutions to enable USMC Logistics operations across the enterprise.

    The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.

    Show notes:
    TV show: Shrinking
    Book: Hello Beautiful
    Movie: Barbie

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.24.2023 07:09
    Length: 00:43:58
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US
    Logistics
    Equipping the Corps
    LI2S-MC
    LI2S
    Peggy Toth

