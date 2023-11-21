On today’s episode, Morgan chats with Peggy Toth, the Program Manager for Logistics Integrated Information Solutions Marine Corps. For those who haven’t heard of LI2S-MC, they deliver and sustains Logistics Information Technology solutions to enable USMC Logistics operations across the enterprise.
The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.
Show notes:
TV show: Shrinking
Book: Hello Beautiful
Movie: Barbie
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2023 07:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77533
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110010512.mp3
|Length:
|00:43:58
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Equipping the Corps - S3 E4 LI2S-MC with Peggy Toth, by James Van Meer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT