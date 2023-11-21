Equipping the Corps - S3 E4 LI2S-MC with Peggy Toth

On today’s episode, Morgan chats with Peggy Toth, the Program Manager for Logistics Integrated Information Solutions Marine Corps. For those who haven’t heard of LI2S-MC, they deliver and sustains Logistics Information Technology solutions to enable USMC Logistics operations across the enterprise.



The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.



