    AFN Aviano Radio News: Letters to Santa

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.20.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on Stars and Stripes highlighting the heartwarming letters written to Santa Claus by children in the military community living in Europe. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 05:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Letters to Santa, by SrA Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #WyvernNation #StarsandStripes #LetterstoSanta #Family

