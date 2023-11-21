Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Rota Newscast, National Education Week

    SPAIN

    11.21.2023

    Audio by Seaman Johnny Garcia 

    AFN Rota

    UMGC Representative, Heather Marsh, came into AFN to cap off National Education Week

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 05:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77525
    Filename: 2311/DOD_110010042.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Newscast
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Rota Newscast, National Education Week, by SN Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    College
    Education
    University
    UMGC
    National Education Week

