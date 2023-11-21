Airmen Wednesday Radio Spot

Join fellow climbers and challenge yourself here at the Outdoor Recreation Climbing Gym! Free to the first 20 single airman. Includes all the gear you will need. (U.S. audio by Sgt Tamillyah Jo)