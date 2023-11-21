Join fellow climbers and challenge yourself here at the Outdoor Recreation Climbing Gym! Free to the first 20 single airman. Includes all the gear you will need. (U.S. audio by Sgt Tamillyah Jo)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2023 05:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77523
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110010015.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen Wednesday Radio Spot, by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ramstein Air Base
LEAVE A COMMENT