AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Rated Preparatory Program Open Applications

American Forces Network Incirlik reports on the Air Force Rated Preparatory Program call for nominations for Spring 2024 on Nov. 22, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Staff Sgt. Cynthia Belio)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2023 05:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77522
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110010005.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
