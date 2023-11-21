AFN Now spot

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.21.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio spot for the AFN Now app that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Nov. 21, 2023, to Nov. 21, 2024. AFN Now is a free app for service members stationed overseas to watch live sports, news, movies, and shows. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 04:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    TAGS

    AFN
    News
    American Forces Network
    AFN Now

